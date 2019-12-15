NRC, CAB threat to BD, says Fakhrul





BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in India's Assam and just-passed Citizenship Amendment Bill are a threat to Bangladesh's independence and sovereignty.





He came up with the remarks while talking to reporters after placing wreath at Martyred Intellectuals Memorial in city's Mirpur on Saturday, marking the Martyred Intellectuals Day.







Fakhrul said, "We've been saying from the beginning that we're very worried over India's NRC. We think the NRC is a threat to our independence and sovereignty." He said the NRC will destabilize the entire region, not only Bangladesh. "It'll also create conflict and trigger violence in this subcontinent."





The BNP leader said the main motive behind the NRC is to establish communal politics destroying the liberal democratic and secular politics.Fakhrul bemoaned that their party chairperson Khaleda Zia who was 'oppressed and assaulted' by Pakistani occupation forces during the Liberation War is now staying in jail.







He alleged that the current government has destroyed the dream of freedom fighters and the spirit of the Liberation War by obliterating democracy. "They also ruined all the achievements of the nation as we've lost our rights and democracy."





The BNP leader also said an effort is on to eliminate BNP by keeping tits chairperson and several thousand leaders and activists in jail.





Fakhrul said a unity of the entire nation is now a must to foil the move to suppress the democratic parties, and 'restore' democracy through a movement.He said they will intensify their movement following the path of martyred intellectuals to protect the country's independence and sovereignty, and 'restore' democracy.





