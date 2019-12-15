2 BNP, Jubo Dal leaders held in Sirajganj





Police arrested a BNP and a Jubo Dal leader from Dhanbondi area of the district town on Saturday night over the December 8 BNP-Awami League clash.





The arrestees were identified as BNP district unit Joint Secretary Rashedul Hasan Ranjan and district unit Jubo Dal Vice-president Menhajul Abedin Menna.





Sub-inspector Anisur Rahman of Sadar Police Station said police arrested them for beating policemen and obstructing them from discharging their duties during the clash.





The clash between BNP and Awami League men left 50 people, including four policemen, injured on December 8.





Sub-inspector Joydev Kumar of the police station filed a case against 117 BNP men in this connection, Anisur added.

