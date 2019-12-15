Two held with fake currency in Sylhet





Police in a driver arrested two people reportedly along with Tk 2.34 lakh in fake notes from Islampur Bazar in the city on Saturday.





The arrestees were identified as Siraj Gazi, 47, son of late Harun Gazi of Chandpur Sadar upazila, and Shahnur Alam Sabbir, 19, son of Shahjahan Mia of Sadipur village in Osmaninagar upazila here.





A police team, led by sub-inspector Enayetullah of Shahporan Police Station, stopped an auto-rickshaw on Sylhet-Tamabil highway, said Jedan Al Musa, additional deputy commissioner (media) of Sylhet Metropolitan Police.





During search, fake notes were recovered from their bags. Twenty Yaba pills were also seized from them, he said.





The arrestees confessed to their involvement in fake currency and drug peddling, Jedan said, adding that police have launched drives to arrest other gang members.





