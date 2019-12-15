Published:  10:39 AM, 15 December 2019

Cargo vessel collides with launch in Kirtankhola, sinks

Cargo vessel collides with launch in Kirtankhola, sinks

A cargo vessel capsized in the Kirtankhola River near the Barishal river port in Sadar upazila on Saturday night after a collision with a launch.

Azmal Huda Mithu Sarker, an official of the port, said the collision between the two vessels took place around 10:30pm.

Following the collision, a crack developed on the bottom of the cargo vessel whereby it sank, he said.

However, no one was reported missing in the incident, Mithu said.

He said the launch, Shahrukh-2, was heading towards Dhaka from Barguna when the accident happened.
 



Leave Your Comments


Latest News

More From Commercial Capital

Video Gallery

Photo Gallery

E-Paper

E-Paper

Go to Home Page »