9.75 tonnes bonded thread seized in Narayanganj





A customs team has seized 9.75 tonnes of bonded thread from two warehouses in the city for illegally storing those.





Deputy Commissioner of Dhaka Customs Bond Commissionerate Rezvi Ahmed said the bonded thread was imported under the duty-free facilities meant for the garment factories but it was illegally sold to the two warehouses.





On information, a team of customs assisted by Criminal Investigation Department of police conducted a drive at Saad Traders and Azad Traders in Sutarpara area of the city on Saturday noon and seized the thread, he said.

Leave Your Comments