DPRK chief of general staff says army ready to carry out any decision by top leader









Pak Jong Chon, chief of the General Staff of the Korean People's Army (KPA), said here on Saturday the army was fully ready to thoroughly carry out any decision of the top leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) Kim Jong Un.





"We should be ready to cope with political and military provocations of the hostile forces and be familiar with both dialogue and confrontation," Pak said in a statement which was carried by the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).





Pak also said he was glad that the Academy of Defense Science has recently registered successes in bolstering up the defense capabilities while "successfully conducting tests of great significance one after another."





The DPRK carried out "another crucial test" at the Sohae Satellite Launching Ground on Friday evening, the KCNA reported Saturday.





Friday's test came about a week after the DPRK conducted what it called "a very important test" at the same satellite launch site on Dec. 7.

Leave Your Comments