Britain to be hit by Arctic freeze on Saturday night, snow on Sunday









Britain is expected to be smashed by an Arctic freeze on Saturday night as temperatures are set to plummet as low as minus 7 degrees Celsius in some parts of the country, British weather forecasters warned.





Snow and ice could disrupt travel across Britain on Sunday as the country braces itself for its first covering this weekend.





The Met Office has forecast some snow and issued a yellow weather warning for ice, setting in at 2100 GMT on Saturday and continuing across Scotland, the north of England and Wales as well as Northern Ireland until 1100 GMT on Sunday.





Further south, heavy showers will continue through the weekend, the Met Office has said.

