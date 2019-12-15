Keraniganj Factory Fire: Death toll now 16









Two more victims of the Keraniganj plastic factory fire succumbed to their injuries at Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery here on Sunday, taking the death toll from the incident to 16.





The deceased were identified Mostakin, 22, and Abdur Razzak, 45, of Chunkutia in South Keraniganj.





Mostakin and Razzak who were on life support died at the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in the early hours, said Inspector Bachchu Mia, in-charge of Dhaka Medical College Hospital police outpost.





The fire, sparked by a gas cylinder explosion at Prime Plastic factory at Hijaltola, killed a worker on the spot and injured 34 others. Firefighters recovered the charred body of Jakir Hossain, 25, from the factory.





Thirteen of the victims died at the hospital between early Thursday and Saturday morning.

