Govt finally publishes list of 10,789 Razakars









In the first phase, the government on Sunday published a list of 10,789 Razakars who collaborated with the Pakistani occupation forces during the War of Liberation in 1971.

Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque released the list at a press briefing at his ministry.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said the number of genuine freedom fighters is not more than 2.10 lakh.

He said many records were removed when the anti-liberation forces, including Jamaat-e-Islami, were in power.

Leave Your Comments