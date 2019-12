Young singer and music director Prithwi Raj has passed away here. He was 34.





Prithwi went to his Dhanmondi studio around 10pm on Saturday, said family sources.





Finding no response from him till 12:30am on Sunday, family members went there and broke open the studio only to find him lying unconscious.





The singer was taken to City Hospital where doctors declared him brought dead around 3:30am.





Prithwi was also production in-charge at ABC Radio.

