Six people were detained by Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) members from Sastar Bazar area in Maheshpur upazila on Sunday morning for illegally entering Bangladesh from India.





A media release signed by Khalishpur BGB Battalion- 58 Assistant Director Md Nazrul Islam Khan said they detainees include two children. They were handed over to Maheshpur Police Station.





The detainees told BGB that they had gone to India for work at different times.





Leave Your Comments