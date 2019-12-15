Viral video: India's Modi slips, falls at Ganga Ghat in Kanpur





A video of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi slipping and falling on some steps, on Saturday, went viral on social media. He was in the city for the first meeting of the National Ganga Council.





Modi, in the video, can be seen walking up the staircase briskly when he slipped and fell face forward. Three people in his entourage rushed to help him up but the video of the fall went viral on social media channels.





The 69-year old premier was re-elected for a second five-year term in 2019.





