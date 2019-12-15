"Sheep Without A Shepherd" continues to lead Chinese mainland box office





The Chinese film "Sheep Without A Shepherd" led the Chinese mainland box office Saturday, according to the China Movie Data Information Network Sunday.





The film raked in about 75.42 million yuan (around 10.75 million U.S. dollars) on the second day of screening, accounting for over 35 percent of the daily total.





The film depicts the story of a father trying to cover up his daughter's crime, who committed manslaughter of a police officer's son, dragging the girl's family into struggles against the police.





It was followed by "Sky Fire," a Chinese-produced disaster film directed by British director Simon West, which grossed around 42.97 million yuan.





Coming in third was "Gone With The Light," a story telling the true meaning of love, pocketing about 20.77 million yuan on Saturday, its second day of screening.









