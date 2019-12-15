Supply glut pushes down vegetable prices

The prices of winter vegetables have started falling at kitchen markets in the capital with their supply glut.

Traders said the prices will come down further as kitchen markets are likely to be flooded with more vegetables within a few days.

They said the supply of common winter vegetables, such as cauliflower, cabbage and bean, onion, potato, tomato, bitter ground and calabash have increased, pushing down their prices.

The prices of some items have dropped by more than half compared to last week’s, they said.

According to data provided by state-run Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB), onion prices marked a fall by Tk 30-70 per kg compared to last week’s.

Imported onion based on quality was sold at Tk 60-140 on Sunday which was Tk 90-210 a week ago, the TCB data showed.

Visiting several kitchen markets in the city, including Bangshal, Kaptanbazar, Shantinagar, and Karwan Bazar, this correspondent found that vendors were selling some vegetables at lower prices compared to last week’s.

“Today, we’re selling green tomato at Tk 40 per kg while ripe one at Tk 80, papaya at Tk 30-40, carrot at Tk 50, bitter ground at Tk 60-80, green chili at Tk 40-60, bean at Tk 30-40,cabbage and cauliflower per piece at Tk40-50,” Shafiqul Islam, a vendor at Shantiganar, told UNB on Sunday.

He also said the prices have come down following huge supply. “Our sale has increased with the fall in vegetable prices.”

Hasan Ali, a shopkeeper at Old Dhaka, said he was selling imported onion at Tk 100 per kg and local (new variety) at Tk 150 and the old ones at Tk250.

TCB, however, has been selling onion at Tk 45 for the last several months under following its abnormal price hike.

Meanwhile, the prices of unpacked soybean and palm oil have increased by Tk 2-3 per liter just in a week.

“We’re now selling unpacked soybean oil at Tk 84-85 that was Tk80-85 a week ago, palm oil at Tk 68 -70 which was Tk 66, one-liter container of soybean oil at Tk 100 which was Tk 95, a five-liter container atTk 445-500 which was Tk 430-500,” Shamsur Rahman, a vendor at Kawranbazar, said.

