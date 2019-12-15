Japanese envoy for strengthening link with Chattogram

Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh Naoki Ito has said Japan’s friendly relations with Chattogram in the field of education and skill development will further be enhanced in the coming year.

He hoped that this will contribute to making Bangladesh-Japan bilateral relations stronger.

The Japanese Ambassador was addressing a festival titled ‘Japan Fest in Chattogram’ in the port city on Saturday, said the Japanese Embassy in Dhaka on Sunday.

Chittagong City Corporation (CCC) Mayor AJM Nasir Uddin attended the festival organised by the Embassy of Japan and Bangladesh Ikebana Association, and supported by Japanese Association in Chattogram, Japanese Circle Club, Asian University for Women and Nippon Academy.

The participants enjoyed Ikebana (Japanese flower arrangement) exhibition by seven ikebana experts from Bangladeshi Ikebana Association (BIA), hands-on Origami workshop as well as Yukata and Happi (traditional Japanese wear) try-out.

Apart from Japanese cultural displays, J-pop concert by a renowned Japanese duo, “Bajna Beat” was also held that brought further entertainment to the audience through both popular Bengali and Japanese songs.

Leave Your Comments