Motorbike blaze: Fakhrul, 22 other BNP leaders get bail

The High Court on Sunday granted eight-week anticipatory bail to BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and 22 others in two cases filed over torching three motorbikes in Supreme Court area on Wednesday.

The High Court bench of Justice Md Jahangir Hossain and Justice Riaz Uddin Khan passed the bail order after the BNP leaders appeared before it and sought for bail.

Advocate Joynal Abedin and Barriser Mahbub Uddin Khokon stood for the accused while advocate Sagir Hossen Lion, Barrister Ehsanur Rahman and Taherul Islam Towhid assisted them during the hearing of the bail petition.

Barrister Ehsanur Rahman told UNB that after eight weeks they will have to seek bail from a lower court.

The accused BNP leaders in the cases are—BNP Standing Committee Member Mirza Abbas, Gayeshwar Chandra Roy, Abdullah Al Noman, Major (Rtd) Hafiz, Advocate JoynalAbedin, Supreme Court Bar Association secretary MahbubUddinKhokhon, MoazzemHossainAlal, KhairulKabirKhokon, FazlulHaqueMilon, ShimulBiswas, Habib Un NabiKhganSohel, Shafiul Bari Babu, Sultan SalauddinTuku, Khandakar Abu Ashfak, Nipun Roy Chowdhury, Shah Abu Jafar, KaziAbul Bashar, Istiak Aziz Ulfat among others.

Earlier on Wednesday, three motorcycles were set afire in the city’s Supreme Court area. The bikes were torched at the Mazar gate, main gate of National Eidgah and the HC gate around 4:40 pm.

Two cases were filed at Shahbagh Police Station against 135 people, including BNP Secretary General MirzaFakhrul Islam Alamgir, in this connection.