Nation set to celebrate 49th Victory Day Monday

The nation is set to celebrate the 49th Victory Day on Monday with elaborate programmes to pay deep homage to the martyrs who laid down their lives for the country during the Liberation War in 1971.

Bangladesh was born as an independent country on this day in 1971 after the Pakistani occupation forces surrendered following a bloody nine-month war.

Along with government, different socio-political, educational and cultural institutions and organisations have chalked out a series of programmes to celebrate the day. Bangladeshis at home and abroad will celebrate the day.

The day’s programme will begin with 31-gun salute.

President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will pay tributes to the martyrs of the Liberation War by placing wreaths at the National Mausoleum at Savar with the rise of the sun.

They will be followed by the freedom fighters and their family members, foreign diplomats, leaders of Awami League and different political and social organisations and people from all walks of life.

The national flag will be hoisted atop government, semi-government, autonomous and private offices across the country. Important buildings and establishments will be illuminated at night.

The day is a public holiday.

National dailies will bring out special supplements on the occasion.

State-owned and private television channels and radios will broadcast month- long special programmes highlighting the significance of the Liberation War.

As part of the day’s programmes, a colourful parade will be held at the National Parade Square at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar in the morning.

Freedom fighters, members of the Armed Forces and law enforcement agencies will take part in the parade.

President Abdul Hamid will take salute and inspect the parade as the chief guest while Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will also be present at the parade.

Special prayers will be offered in mosques, temples, churches, pagodas and other places of worship seeking divine blessings for the peace and progress of the country.

The President will accord a reception to freedom fighters at Bangabhaban in the afternoon.

Bangladesh missions abroad will hoist the national flag and organise discussions, cultural functions and receptions.

Receptions will be accorded to freedom fighters and family members of martyrs at city, district and upazila levels.

Destitute children will be allowed to visit the children park in the capital on the day free of cost. Improved diets will be served in jails, hospitals, orphanages and vagrant homes across the country.

Meanwhile, President Abdul Hamid, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia have issued separate messages on the occasion.

In her message, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said, “Bangladesh and UNESCO will jointly celebrate the birth centenary of Bangabandhu next year. We have been working to make Bangladesh a middle income country by 2021 and a developed-prosperous one by 2041. Bangladesh is moving ahead, it will keep on doing so.”

She called upon all to play their due role from their respective positions to accelerate the development, uphold democratic polity and establish good governance frustrating all sorts of conspiracy against democracy and the government being imbued with the spirit of the Liberation War.

In his message, the President said, “There is no alternative to coordinated efforts to reach the benefits of independence, attained through the sacrifice of millions of martyrs, at people's doorstep.”

“ Let us make more contributions from our respective positions in implementing the spirit of War of Liberation and take the nation towards a prosperous future. Let our country turn into 'Golden Bangla' as dreamt of by our Father of the Nation Sheikh MujiburRahman through our sincere efforts, it is my expectation on Victory Day,” said Abdul Hamid.

