Diner Sheshe





"When I was in class 4, I found a space encyclopedia in my school library and began spending hours every day reading about the solar system and wondering if there was life on other planets.







I started dreaming of working at NASA someday. At that point, dad worked as a driver and I was enrolled at a TFI school. My mother taught at a Municipal school but when my father suffered a paralytic attack, my elder sister had to work at a call center to support us.





I knew very early on that I would have to study really hard to get somewhere -- I studied so hard that I topped both Math and Science in school!





But when I went to college I got distracted with my new-found freedom and my studies suffered. I couldn't even say anything because I knew I was scoring very poorly in my exams, but that incident was a major turning point and made me question where my life was headed.





I decided that I was going to work at ISRO instead of NASA and needed to get my life back on track. I asked my school Maths teacher for help and he suggested that we should try to crack one of the toughest exams in the world - the AP calculus exam. So we began preparations-- 2 of my friends joined me.





That experience taught me that I can achieve anything I set my mind to. I come from a low income community where college dropout rates are very high - friends I went to school with are now selling clothes on the street, so I wanted to show them that even people like us can have big dreams.





Now I'm preparing for my CET and to get a scholarship at an engineering college. I'm working hard to take my parents to the moon someday. It might sound crazy coming from someone like me, but I guess you do have to be a little crazy to achieve the impossible."



Humans of Bombay, Fb



