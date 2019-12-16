Worldwide waffling





David Beckham has become the highest earning British star on Instagram for a second year. The former footballer, 44, can reportedly make up to £286,000 for posting a single sponsored image, and has already uploaded 30 this year, totalling £8.6 million. The staggering amount is an increase on his earnings from last year, when the star reportedly commanded £228,000 per post. Data from Buzz Bingo, places David the top-ranking British star, and at number 17 globally on their annual Instagram 'rich list'.











Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are developing a TV series about a Indian pre-wedding tradition. On the eve of their wedding in India last year, the couple took part in a Sangeet, which features friends and family participating in a night of song and dance. Nick and Priyanka have taken inspiration from their own nuptials and are producing a new unscripted series for Amazon Studios which will follow couples and their wedding party as they prepare for the wedding and rehearse for the Sangeet with the help of a team of celebrity choreographers, stylists, and creative directors.









After almost 10 months of political turmoil, Algeria holds a presidential vote bitterly opposed by a protest movement that sees it as a regime ploy to cling on to power. Five candidates are in the running, all of them widely rejected as "children of the regime" of former president Abdelaziz Bouteflika, whom people power ousted in April after two decades in office. Turnout was expected to be extremely low after demonstrators shouting "no vote" again pressed their demand for a boycott on the eve of the polls, facing off with truncheon-wielding riot police in Algiers.



"How can we trust those who betrayed the country and helped Bouteflika?" read one placard at the rally, which saw scores arrested and many wounded in clashes with security forces.









For both domestic and foreign travelers, tribal tourism is all about opening eyes to new places, traditions, cuisines, beliefs, and ways of life. Also called ethno-tourism, ethnic tourism or tribe tourism, it lays the ground for you to feel indigenous people by living with a nomad or rural family or enjoying an independent stay. However, as the name implies, it's a trip for recreational purposes rather than being an expedition for anthropological research! There are many tourists from all over the world who tend to observe the lifestyle of these hardworking people and spend a few days watching activities such as milking, yogurt making, buttering, oiling, woolen, carpeting and much more. Many Iranian and foreign tourists are interested in sleeping in nomadic black tents.



Leave Your Comments