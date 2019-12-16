What Dhaka is talking about





Popular Bangladeshi actress, model and producer Jaya Ahsan posted a picture on her FB page with a caption "Every moment is made glorious by the light of love" The photo has already received lots of reactions and many fans have expressed their love through comments. "Excellent" Md Sayed , fb









Popular Bangladeshi Tv actress and model Tasnia Farin posted a picture on her FB page with actor Shamim Hasan Sarkar. The photo has already received lots of reaction and many fans have expressed their love through comments. "Best wishes" Sagor Saif, fb









Facebook user Soumyajit Pal posted a picture on the FB page World Photographic Forum. The photo caption includes, "Budapest at Night". The photo has already received plenty of reaction. "Beautiful" Rajiv Ranjan Sinha, fb











French professional footballer who plays as a forward for Ligue 1 club Paris Saint-Germain and the France national team Kylian Mbappé posted a picture on his FB page. The photo has already received huge reactions and many fans express their feelings through comment. "Lovely" Abdou Mahrez, fb



Leave Your Comments