DU ready to celebrate Victory Day





The Dhaka University (DU) is ready to celebrate the 49th Victory Day in a befitting manner. The DU authorities, Teacher-Student Centre (TSC), and all socio-cultural-based organizations have chalked out various events to mark the day. Slogan 71, a TSC-based cultural student organization, will hold a dazzling fireworks display-in front of the Anti-Terrorism Raju Memorial Sculpture-in the early hours of Victory Day, as it has done in previous years.





In the morning, teachers and students of DU, led by Vice Chancellor Prof Akhtaruzzaman, will place wreaths at the National Memorial in Savar. Like in previous years, the Dhaka University Journalists' Association (DUJA) will hold a day-long exhibition of the then newspaper articles about the 1971 war, titled "Sahoser Joy" (Victory of bravery), inside the TSC.







To mark the day, Sammilita Sangskritik Jote, an alliance of cultural organizations, will organize a cultural event. The university campus has already been decorated with colorful lights including the Arts building, TSC, Curzon Hall, Bijoy Ekattor Hall, and so on.



