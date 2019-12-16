'I'm sorry for election defeat'

UK Labour leader Corbyn





Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn apologized Sunday for this party's crushing defeat in the British general election but defended his campaign, which failed to resonate with the party's working-class base, as "one of hope rather than fear."





British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party won 365 of the 650 seats in the House of Commons in Thursday's landslide election. Labour took 203 seats, its worst total since 1935, reports Xinhua. "I'm sorry that we came up short and I take my responsibility for it," Corbyn wrote in a letter published in the left-leaning Sunday Mirror newspaper.





Corbyn, who has faced fierce criticism from within his own party in the aftermath of the electoral carnage, has said he will step down as Labour leader after a "period of reflection." The process of choosing a replacement will begin early next year, but some have called for Corbyn's immediate resignation.





"I remain proud of the campaign we fought. I'm proud that no matter how low our opponents went, we refused to join them in the gutter," Corbyn wrote.



"And I'm proud that our message was one of hope, rather than fear."





Corbyn's policies failed to energize voters weary of more than three years of political wrangling over Britain's divorce from the European Union. Johnson's campaign, meanwhile, revolved around three words: His pledge to "get Brexit done." Britain is scheduled to leave the EU on Jan. 31.





Among the potential candidates to take over the Labour Party leadership are Birmingham Yardley MP Phillips and Wigan MP Ms Nandy.





In the Observer, Ms Phillips appeals to people to join Labour to change it, and argues that too many working-class people do not believe Labour is better than the Tories.





While Nandy has said the party has lost touch with the day-to-day lives of the people it wishes to represent. There will be initial discussions next week on drawing up a timetable for electing a new Labour leader. The party's ruling national executive is likely to take the final decision at a special meeting in early January.





The Sunday Telegraph says the PM's chief adviser Dominic Cummings is preparing an overhaul of the civil service to ensure it delivers on Johnson's agenda. But Gove said the government would not grant Scotland another referendum on independence, despite the success of the SNP in Thursday's election.





The party, which campaigns for an independent Scotland, won 48 seats - up from 35 - and its leader, Nicola Sturgeon, said she had "earned the right to pursue the plan" for another vote.





Ms Sturgeon, who is also First Minister of Scotland, said: "They will rage against reality for as long as they can but Scotland has chosen a very different kind of future than most of the rest of the UK, and they can't stand in the way of the will of the Scottish people. "Fundamentally democracy has to be offered and respected."





Meanwhile, the Sunday Times claims up to a third of cabinet ministers face the sack in February, Whitehall departments could be abolished and civil servants replaced by external experts.





It's also been confirmed that the government has ordered a review to consider decriminalizing non-payment of the BBC license fee - which costs £154.50 annually.









