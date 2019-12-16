Female dog raising kitten in Porsha

A female dog in seen breastfeeding a kitten in Porsha upazila of Naogaon. The photo was taken on Sunday. -AA



Cats and dogs are famous for conflicts between them. Being separated by species tree, these two animals are natural competitors and being heavier, dogs in nature usually try to attack cats in normal circumstances. As dogs are being domesticated for more than thousands of years, their aggressiveness towards cats is pretty mild now. In Porsha, things went to the next level as a female dog is being seen breastfeeding a kitten. This event caught attention to many local people in Porsha of Naogaon upazila on Sunday. After investigating, this correspondent found out that the mother of that kitten died and then a female dog came to rescue it. Locals found that the dog is breastfeeding the kitten. Many started to take pictures as this event is considered to be a rare one.







---DM Rashed, Naogaon

