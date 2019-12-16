Two thousand blankets distributed in Rangabali

Potuakhali-4 MP Mohibur Rahman Manik distributing blankets among cyclone-hit people at Rangabali in Potuakhali on Sunday. -AA



A blanket distribution program was held at Rangabali Model High School ground in Rangabali of Patuakhali on Sunday.

Patuakhali-4 Member of Parliament (MP) Mohibur Rahman Mohib was the chief guest in the program and distributed two thousand of blankets among two thousand distress families. President of Mahila Awami League and the wife of MP Mohibur Rahman Mohib Fatima Akter Rekha, President of Rangabali Upazila Awami League and former UZ Chairman Md Delwar Hossain, General Secretary and Sadar UP Chairman Saiduzzaman Mamun Khan, Chhotobaishdia UP Chairman ABM Abdul Mannan, Secretary of Women Affairs in Rangabali Upazila Ferdousi Pervin were present in the program with others.





---Zabir Hossain, Rangabali, Patuakhali

