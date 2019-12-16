Four day cultural festival of Barhatta BNPS ends

Bangladesh Nari Pragati Songha (BNPS) Barhatta center organized open-stage drama to raise awareness among the common people against extremism and inequality at Kashbon in Barhatta of Netrakona on Sunday.



The 4-day cultural program of Bangladesh Nari Progoti Songho (BNPS) ended on Sunday. BNPS organized the festival aiming to build awareness among the common people against discrimination, extremism and inequality at Harulia High School in Barhatta of Netrakona on Thursday last.







At the starting, the artists of the BNPS sang folk songs and staged drama “Boisomyahin Somaj" at an open stage. Later the artists staged drama and other cultural events at different location in the upazila. BNPS Barhatta manager Surajit Bhowmik said, half of our manpower is women. They are still struggling to get rid of society.







Religious extremism, violent extremism and lack of tolerance are the main reasons for this. On the contrary, the aim of the cultural festival is to create awareness among the common people, in particularly the youths about the things to do.





A class of people creates various problems in the society. By tackling them how to establish peace in the society and development of the country, it has been tried to show the drama staged at the cultural event. BNPS implemented the program funded by the United Nations Democracy Fund (UNDEF), he added.





---F Babul, Barhatta, Netrakona

