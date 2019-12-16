Katrina Kaif's young heroes





Katrina Kaif seems to be having the best of both worlds. While she started her career with Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan, she quickly scaled down her co-stars' age with Ranbir Kapoor, Siddharth Malhotra and even Aditya Roy Kapoor. And now it seems she is slipping down to another generation. In a proposed film for Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's 'Excel Entertainment', Katrina will be seen with Ishaan Khattar and Siddhanth Chaturvedi. Ishaan, who made his debut with Majid Majidi's 'Beyond The Clouds' in 2017, is Katrina's contemporary Shahid Kapoor's younger brother. Siddhanth Chaturvedi made his debut this year as a rapper in Zoya Akhtar's 'Gully Boy'. So unless she's playing an older woman, Katrina may have to work hard to look compatible with her juniors. It isn't unusual for established actresses to work with younger co-stars. Mala Sinha and Nanda co-starred with Sanjay Khan and Shashi Kapoor, respectively. Waheeda Rehman worked with Rajesh Khanna and Amitabh Bachchan, both her juniors. More recently, Kareena Kapoor co-starred with Imran Khan in two films.



Leave Your Comments