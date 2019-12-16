Disha Patani chose to perform her own stunts



Ever since Disha Patani's look from Malang was released, the actress has become the town and her pairing with Aditya Roy Kapoor is even termed to be the hottest couple of industry. The actress has a hectic schedule ahead of her with Malang, following which she will be shooting for 'Radhe' and then KTina.







Along with Ariel stunts, Disha will also be seen doing things like scuba diving and kite surfing. Disha's next project Malang has been shot in exotic locations and involves a lot of aquatic sports and stunts. The actress had the option to use a body double to perform some of the Ariel stunts but she refused the idea because she wanted to overcome her fear of heights.



The actress recently modeled for a leading magazine and looked as breathtaking as ever. Disha is already at the peak of her career as the actress is juggling with backs to back films. She will next be seen in Malang with Aditya Roy Kapoor and then KTina followed by 'Radhe'.









---Agencies

