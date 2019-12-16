Curtain falls on '15th Int'l Short and Independent Film Festival'

Filmmaker Suborna Senjutee Tushee receives the Netpac Jury Award from State Minister for Cultural Affairs KM Khalid at the closing ceremony. -Collected





The curtain fell on the 15th edition of International Short and Independent Film Festival (ISIFF) on Friday. State Minister for Cultural Affairs KM Khalid, celebrated Indian filmmaker Kumar Shahani, Iranian filmmaker Syeed Netaji and Indian independent filmmaker and screenwriter Kamal Swaroop, festival president Nasiruddin Yousuff Bachchu and vice-president N Rashed Chowdhury were present at the closing ceremony of ISIFF at the Central Public Library Auditorium in the capital. The awards in the four categories were distributed at the closing ceremony. The winners received prizes worth various amounts, crests and certificates.





Biplob Sarkar won the Tarek Shahirar Best Independent Short Award for his film 'Life is Elsewhere', while Mashrur Parvez won the special jury award of Tarek Shahirar Best Independent Short for his film 'The Dogs Illusion'.







On the other hand, Diana Sakib Jamal was awarded in the International Competition (Fiction) category for the film 'Roqaia', while Payal Kapadia from India was awarded for 'And What is the Summer Saying' in the International Competition (Documentary) category and the Netpac Jury Award went to Bangladeshi filmmaker Suborna Senjutee Tushee for the film 'Meenalap'.





This year's festival screened over two-hundred short and independent films from 45 countries. The six-day film festival also featured four special workshops, two lectures and one master class. Earlier on December 7, Foreign Minster AK Abdul Momen inaugurated the festival at the Central Public Library in the capital.







Organized by Bangladesh Short Film Forum, the festival was partnered by Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy, Goethe Institut, Alliance Francaise de Dhaka, Institut Francais and Shiksha - Shangskrity Shohay Foundation, in association with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Information and Ministry of Cultural Affairs.

