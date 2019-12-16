Weeklong film festival on Liberation War begins





A weeklong film festival featuring movies and documentaries made on the plot of Liberation War kicks off in the capital marking the Great Victory Day, reports BSS





Liberation War Affairs Ministry organized the film festival titled '71 on Celluloid' at Shawkat Osman auditorium of the national public library at Shahbagh here with a view to making the young generation aware of the Liberation War, a press release said here today.





Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque inaugurated the festival while Kazi Shahid Islam Papul, MP, and festival celebration committee convener and Bangladesh International Film Movement president Dildar Hossian also spoke among others. Haque urged the private sector to step forward along with the government government's efforts to place true history of the country's Great War of Liberation before the young people.





He said it's a obligation of freedom fighters to unmask the identity of anti liberation forces in front of the young generation side by side telling them true history of the war. Eleven feature Liberation War films - Aguner Poroshmoni of Humayun Ahmed, Ora Egaro Jon of Chashi Nazrul Islam, Guerrilla of Nasir Uddin Yousuf Bacchu, Joyjatra of Toukir Ahmed, Arunodoyer Agnishakkhi of Suvash Dutta, Alor Michhil of Narayan Ghosh Mita and Amar jonmobhumi of Alamgir Kumkum -are being screen at the festival.





Besides, documentary films- 'Stop Genocide', 'Shei Raater Kotha Bolte Eshechhi', 'Deshe Agomon' and 'Not a Penny Not a Gun' - will also be screened during the festival. Evaly came up as titled sponsor of the festival while it is planned and managed by SS Communication with Bangladesh Film Archive and Bangladesh Internat-ional Film Movement and US-Bangla Airlines as associate partners. The festival will remain open for all.

Leave Your Comments