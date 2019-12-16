'Sheikh Hasina: Bangladesher Swapnasarathi' ends





Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy's special exhibition on the life and works of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, titled 'Sheikh Hasina: Bangladesher Shopnosharathi' concluded yesterday.





The closing ceremony of the exhibition held at 5pm yesterday at the National Art Plaza auditorium of Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy (BSA) in the capital.







Housing and Public Works Minister SM Rezaul Karim attend the closing ceremony as chief guest. Presided over by BSA Director General Liaquat Ali Lucky, Member of Parliament Ashim Kumar, cultural personality Ramendu Majumdar and noted artist Jamal Ahmed were present as special guests at the event. Started on September 28, the exhibition was supposed to end on October 27.







But due to demand and positive reaction of the visitors, BSA authorities extended the timeline of the show thrice. Portraying the eventful and celebrated life, struggles and notable works of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the exhibition features 231 artworks, 133 paintings, 4 sculpture arts, 5 video installations, 10 discussion meetings and a 32/43 feet long portrait painting of the PM.



