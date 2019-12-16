'Nodijon' screened at Goethe-Institut





As part of the monthly film screening program and discussion series 'Through Her Eyes', Shahneoyaj Cacoly-directed film 'Nodijon', followed by a Q&A session, screened at the auditorium of Goethe-Institut in Dhanmondi of the capital, yesterday.





'Through Her Eyes' has been organized by Goethe-Institut Bangladesh in cooperation with the International Film Initiative of Bangladesh (IFIB).





Produced by Faridur Reza Sagar, 'Nodijan', deals with the social and marital consequences of a man divorcing his wife by using the verbal 'talaq', first suspecting her of adultery and then realizing his mistake and wanting her back. Set in a village, Ayan is a 'waterman' working in a boat owned by a rich man Fateh Ali.





At times, Ayan is away from the village for 10-12 days at a stretch to earn money, leaving his young wife Shamsi, who is a hair-seller, alone at home. The story moves forward.

