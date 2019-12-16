Laxman clinches men's singles final titel





The 7th edition of the Yonex Sunrise Bangladesh International Challenge 2019 Badminton Tournament organized by Bangladesh Badminton Federation (BBF) came to an end with finals on Sunday at the wooden floor of the Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmed Indoor Stadium in the capital to remark Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.





In the day's men's singles final, Indian Laxman Sen beat Malaysian Leong Jun Hao by 22-20, 21-18 set to clinch title while Thuy Linh Nguyen of Vietnam thrashed American Crystal Pan by 21-08, 21-16 set to seal title in the women's singles final.





Meanwhile, Malaysian shuttlers beat Indian shuttlers by 22-20, 21-19 set in the women's doubles final to emerge the title. In the men's doubles final, Malaysian shuttlers beat Indian shuttlers by 21-19, 21-16 set to clinch the title. On the other hand, Malaysian seal title in the mix doubles final after beaten their fellow citizen by 21-8, 21-19 set.







Premier Bank Ltd Chairman Dr. H.B.M. Iqbal handed over prizes among the winners as chief guest during the prize giving ceremony. Beximco Communications Limited (Akash) Head of planning Zia Hasan Khan alongside National Sports Council (NSC) secretary Masud Kari, BBF President and Information Secretary Abdul Malek and other officials were also present on the occasion.







Earlier, Bangladeshi shuttlers eliminated from the tournament in the quarterfinal matches of men's doubles. In the mixed double events, Bangladeshi pair Shuvo Khandakar and Brishty Khatun were eliminated from the meet losing to the Thai partners Pirad Thangsririrapihan and S Minkochuya by 21-18, 21-14 sets in their quarterfinal match.





A total of 168 competitors, including 112 men and 56 women, from 19 countries took part in the tournament. The competitions of the junior category will be held from December 17 to 22.





Apart from hosts Bangladesh, Australia, Canada, China, Egypt, India, Japan, Maldives, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, America, Uzbekistan, Indonesia, Mauritius, Ireland, Vietnam, Iran and Wales also took part in the meet.



