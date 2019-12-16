Bankers asked to work with devotion

Rajshahi Krishi Unnayan Bank (RAKUB) Chairman Nazrul Islam addressing the closing and certificate-giving ceremony of a month-long foundation training course at RAKUB training institute in Rajshahi on Sunday.





Top officials of banking sector on Sunday asked their newly recruited colleagues to start their profession with devotion through showing skills during discharging duties as it is inevitable for attaining success in the banking sector for overall socio economic development.





They also urged them to make their banking activities client- friendly so that they can derive total benefits of the banking services. Innovative ideas and best uses of those can be a vital means of delivering farmers-friendly banking services to the grassroots clients to ensure their welfare.They also viewed that there is no alternative to promoting innovative ideas and knowledge in the field-level banking activities for infusing dynamism into its services.





They were addressing the closing and certificate-giving ceremony of a month-long foundation training course for 39 newly recruited senior officers of Rajshahi Krishi Unnayan Bank (RAKUB) at its training institute.





RAKUB Chairman Nazrul Islam addressed the session as the chief guest while Deputy Managing Director Md Idris and General Manager Towhida Khatun spoke as special guests with principal of the institute Subrata Sarker in the chair. Faculty Members Ziaul Haque, Abdul Maleque and Hamidur Rahman also spoke on the occasion.





Nazrul Islam highlighted the importance of the bank in agricultural development of the northwest Bangladesh and asked the officers to apply the knowledge acquired from the training in the professional field properly for boosting agricultural production in the region.





As the largest development partner in the agricultural sector of the northwest Bangladesh, RAKUB plays a vital role to earn economic emancipation and free the nation from poverty and hunger through boosting credit-flow to the potential agricultural fields.





In this regard, he asked them to discharge their duties with utmost sincerity and honesty to brighten the image of the bank.The Main objective of the training was to improve skills and attitude alongside enhancing professional competence of the officers through disseminating ideas about operation, administration and other related matters of the bank.

