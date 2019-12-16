27m people to pay electricity bill thru' bKash

Bangladesh Rural Electrification Board (BREB) Secretary Md Asafuddowla and bKash Chief Commercial Officer Mizanur Rashid with other officials from both the sides pose for a photo after signing an agreement in the capital recently.





From now, besides Palli Bidyut postpaid bills, customers can recharge their prepaid meter through bKash as well. Customers of Bangladesh Rural Electrification Board (BREB), popularly known as Palli Bidyut, will be able to recharge meter 24/7 from anywhere in the country.







With this initiative, more than 27 million both postpaid and prepaid Palli Bidyut subscribers across the country can now pay their electricity bills with great convenience. There will be no service charge for prepaid meter recharge for next six months.







In prepaid system, electricity is disconnected whenever the meter balance comes to zero. It needs instant recharge to get uninterrupted electricity. bKashpayment for prepaid meter is aimed to enable customers to enjoy seamless electricity service.





To ensure hassle-free, affordable and safe bill payment experience for almost 1 million prepaid subscribers of Palli Bidyut all over the country, bKash, the largest mobile financial service provider has signed an agreement with BREB. BREB Secretary Md Asafuddowla and bKash Chief Commercial Officer Mizanur Rashid signed the agreement on behalf of their respective sides.







Customers can get the opportunity to pay bills easily by choosing BREB, prepaid meter and amount from the Pay Bill option of the bKash app. The bill will be paid instantly and customer will get electricity service immediately. Customers can also make the bill payment by dialing *247# to access the bKash menu following some interactive steps to complete the process.





BREB Senior System Analyst Md Fahim Uddin said, we think the instant recharge through bKash will increases the popularity of prepaid meter which will bring noticeable change in electricity management.







On July 2018, Palli Bidyut postpaid bill payment through bKash was initiated. More than 10million customers in the last one year have paid their BREB postpaid bills through bKash With more than27 million subscribers, Bangladesh Rural Electrification Board is the largest electricity distribution company in the country and almost all its customers live in villages and remote areas, where the branches of commercial banks are very limited or not available at all.

