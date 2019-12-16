Campaign to stop stone throwing on train launched

Officers of railway security forces are briefing people to stop throwing stone on train as a part of campaign.





Railway administration has again launched campaign to stop stone throwing on the train. Several teams, comprising the Eastern Railway officers and security forces (RNB), are alerting the locals by briefing along with distribution of awareness leaflets at the nearby residential areas, shops at each station.





Railway sources said that stones are being thrown on different trains almost every day. As a result, the passengers of the train sitting on window side were critically injured. Because of this, the campaign against throwing stones will go on at every three days per week.





On Saturday, a massive campaign was launched to stop stone throwing on the moving train at various railway stations and surrounding areas of Chattogram. Briefing through mike is also going on. Campaigns are also being held to stop the stone throwing on Sunday.





Eastern Railway Divisional Manager Borhan Uddin told that damaging people's lives by throwing rocks on a moving train is a criminal offense. Initially, campaigns are being launched to raise social awareness and resistance. Several teams have been formed in collaboration with the local administration and the police with the Railway Police. Those teams have been participating in campaigns in various places.





He said that it is possible to get rid of the problem if everyone takes responsibility in stopping throwing stone on the moving train.





Railway RNB Inspector Aman Ullah Aman said that conducting road rallies and awareness leaflets was distributed in densely populated neighborhoods, markets, schools and mosques. Public opinion is being formed to stop throwing stones. We are getting response on this. In this way, it is possible to stop throwing stones on train if everyone works together.





