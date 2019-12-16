Bijoy Mela held port city in a festive mood

Two girls are choosing handicrafts from a stall at Muktijuddher Bijoy Mela in Chattogram on Friday. The month-long fair is underway at Chattogram Outer Stadium. -Collected





Bijoy Mela or Victory Fair bears the memories of the Liberation War in 1971 which was achieved through a valiant struggle. On December 16 this year, the independent Bangladesh will complete its 48 years. On that day, the Victory Day will be celebrated. Bijoy Mela will also be organized throughout the country.





Bijoy Mela started at Chattogram Outer Stadium. But it is noticeable that the history of the celebration of Bijoy Mela is only 30 years. The Victory Day has been being celebrated for 48 years. The reason is that the Bijoy Mela was started in 1989. The six-day-long first Bijoy Mela was held from December 12, 1989 on the premises of Chattogram circuit house.





This prestigious traditional fair Muktijuddher Bijoy Mela is being held every year to celebrate the nation's liberation from the Pakistani occupation forces after a nine-month bloodstained war for freedom. Besides numerous stalls exhibiting an array of local products, eateries and performances, a "Bijoy Mancha" has been set up at the venue to arrange program on the Liberation War.





Muktijuddher Bijoy Mela Udjapan Parishad organizes this month long fair in Chattogram every year. "We started it to spread the spirit of Liberation War among youths," said Faruk-e-Azam Bir Pratik, one of the initiators and co-conveners of the first fair.





"It was the first of its kind. Following our initiative, the fair is being held countrywide," he added.





Remembering the first Bijoy Mela, he said, "A bunch of youths born on December 16, 1971 inaugurated it in front of Chattogram Circuit House on December 11, 1989." "At the second edition, Shaheed Janani Jahanara Imam was given a reception on December 14, 1990. That day, she also inspired people to mobilize the movement against war criminals," he said.





Badiul Alam, co-chairperson of the fair committee, said they have set up around 200 stalls and pavilions. Visiting the fair recently, found the venue abuzz with visitors. People of all ages from the city and upazilas were seen thronging the stalls, buying clothes, utensils, appliances, jewelleries and toys. On Friday being a holiday drew a huge number of people to the fair.





"I have been visiting the fair since 1996. I used to come here with my parents when I was in school. Then back in my university days, my friends and I came here. Now I bring along my husband and daughter," said Nasrin Akter. Nasrin said she had visited many fairs including the international trade fair but this one is special. "When I come to Bijoy Mela, I feel proud," she added. Her husband, Zillur Rahman, echoed the same. "We bring our daughter here so that she can also learn about the country's glorious history."





Amid the stalls, "Bhabir Sukher Sangsar" drew attention of many with their traditional kitchen appliances such as "korai" (fry pan), "boti" (a curved cutting instrument) of various shapes and sizes, "jal chouki (wooden stool), janti (nut-cracker), "pata" (stone slab for grinding spices), "haman dista" (metal mortar) and many more.





The items were selling at Tk 100-500, depending on size and quality, said stall attendees. Rehana Akter, a Patharghata resident, was seen buying haman dista. "I bought it for my mother-in-law. "But these," she said while showing this correspondent a bunch of household goods, "are for myself." Md Faisal, a vendor of handicrafts and cottage goods, set up his stall in a corner of the fair ground. He said he made most of the products such as doormats and carpets by himself. Faisal said his daily sale is around Tk 4,000 on average.





Former Mayor Mahmudul Islam Chowdhury informed that he was engaged with the fair from the beginning because he was then Chattogram Municipal Corporation Administrator. He said he was the sponsor of the first Bijoy Mela. He also provided logistics, financial and administrative assistances for the fair.





Asked how he was involved with Bijoy Mela, he said Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha Chattogram Bureau Chief and later Managing Director Azizul Islam Bhuiyan and a freedom fighter Faroque-E-Azam came to him. "They discussed with me starting a Bijoy Mela and I accepted their concept."







Mahmudul Islam Chowdhury said, "I am happy to have been engaged with this unique thing from the beginning which bears the consciousness of Liberation War and it is a great complacence for me."



