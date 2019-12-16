Shohoz makes Dhaka riders' life easy





Shohoz Rides, an ambassador of ongoing 4th Industrial Revolution, is creating jobs for millions of young bikers through their single mobile app. It come with the vision and mission to make the life of people easier. Shohoz Rides puts customer satisfaction on the toppest priority. "Apni Shobar Agey" is the tagline that Shohoz Rides has adopted and always tries to abide by it. It also works relentlessly in ensuring safety to both riders and users. In an interview Head of Rides for Shohoz, Adnan Khan has left a hopeful message to the Nation.





Hasib Abedin







Q: What interested Shohoz in launching ride sharing services?



Adnan: After our founding managing director Maliha M Quadir came back from abroad, she founded Shohoz in late 2014 with the intent of making life easy for the masses of Bangladesh. The journey began by addressing one of the most challenging problems Bangladeshis faced in their day to day life: the online ticket booking process. From the very beginning, Shohoz always had the vision to be associated with anything which is related with transportation and delivery services which would make Bangladeshi masses' life easier.







Shohoz is very strict about being compliant, and it is highly careful about abiding by rules . Only after the creation of the Ridesharing Service Guideline 2017 by Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA), Shohoz started its ridesharing wing from 2018 with the intent to address and solve traffic problems - one of the biggest challenges of Dhaka City.







Shohoz's bike ride sharing is growing exponentially every day in Dhaka and Chattogram, primarily because citizens are being able to save their time using convenient bike rides. And as 2019 is coming to an end, we can proudly say that Shohoz is currently the No. 1 Super App in Bangladesh, enjoying a large market share in all of the services it provides.







At present, Shohoz has bus ticketing, event/sports ticketing, launch ticketing, food delivery, ridesharing and truck booking services.



Q: What are the recent progresses of Shohoz Ride?



Adnan: Shohoz recently received BRTA Enlistment for Ride-sharing from Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA). This license is the dawn of a new age in Bangladesh's Ride-Sharing Industry. Shohoz has always been vocal about urging good road practices by promoting issues related to road safety awareness and as a part of that continuous process, Shohoz has been at the forefront in driving this enlistment process. Shohoz extends their gratitude to all the key players in the ride-sharing industry, along with BRTA for making this possible.



Q: What are the steps Shohoz has taken to boost customer/ user satisfaction and for the welfare of drivers as well?



Adnan: From our inception, Shohoz is committed to ensure the best possible experience for users on our platform. The safety of both users and riders is the topmost priority of Shohoz Ride.





We are working really hard to add even greater value into the lives of our users. Thus Shohoz is continuously working on the improvement of user satisfaction and welfare of drivers. Below are some important points apart from many:







1. Zero tolerance in case of safety/harassment related complaints.







2. Shohoz distributed more than 30,000 Helmets among drivers in Dhaka & Chattogram.







3. Regular undelayed payment disbursement to our Riders which is also one of the most transparent payment visibility among our Riders





4. We take user feedback & rating system for our riders very seriously. Based on the Customers' previous experience we take necessary actions against our Riders





5. Keeping the user's safety in mind, Shohoz never onboards riders without proper documents.







6. Also, we are continuously improving both our User & Drive app to provide the best experience one can have. We conduct regular FGDs and run surveys with our users and riders to find out their pain points and gather requirements which help us to improve their experiences.







7. Emergency 999 stickers have been pasted on numerous vehicles enlisted in our platform



Q: How Shohoz penalize drivers and even users in case of unexpected or unlawful instances?



Adnan: After getting a complaint we investigate that problem by contacting both ends. We have a dedicated team for investigating these issues. Based on the investigation report, we take necessary actions against the offender according to our strict, systematic processes.







We have various degrees of actions against offending riders and users. In light cases, we warn them, and after warning if the problem persists, we suspend the riders for particular time based on the violation type.







In some major cases, sometimes we suspend riders immediately for a lifetime such as reckless driving or any kind of customer harassment which falls under Zero Tolerance guidelines for Shohoz.



Q: How Shohoz Rides is engaged in social activities?



Adnan: One of Shohoz's core values is being responsible - to the people, to the society, and to the entire nation. We care about the community and are proactive about social responsibility. In 2019 alone, we distributed 30,000 helmets, and we have been the pioneers in giving away full-face helmets in order to promote safety. And not even once did we think about selling such helmets.







Earlier this year, we also arranged free eye treatment for our drivers with JCI's support. In order to encourage the youth, we have even introduced "Shohoz Safetyman" - a common superhero who takes different initiatives to promote safety in the society. We have promoted safety relentlessly under the banner of the "Safety Shobar Jonno" campaign, and we will continue to do so in the years ahead.



Q: What do you think about the services provided by Shohoz? Has it reached the landmark in terms of service innovation and user satisfaction?



Adnan: Innovation and Customer Satisfaction are key mantras for Shohoz. We are relentlessly working towards innovating new services which will not only help to improve user experiences but also to create new ways of addressing different challenges for the mass people. We are continuously working on improving customer service targeting to be number one in customer service as well. You will be glad to know that our newest tagline for Shohoz Ride is "Apni Shobar Agey" - our entire business model is based on putting the customers as our first priority.



The writer is a reporter of

The Asian Age

