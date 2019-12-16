Beauty hacks to treat winter skin woes





Winter weather may bring a lot of fun things, like ice skating and hot chocolate runs, but it can also do a number on your skin. The cold weather, the decreased humidity, and the freezing winds all wear down your skin's barrier. The result? Red, dry, irritated skin.





If your skin is suffering in the cold, try out these 10 hacks to solve all of your winter skin woes.





Glove up If your hands are cracked and dry





Dhaval Bhanusali, a dermatologist in New York said that putting on an extra later at night may help out. He recommended applying a heavy hand cream and then putting gloves on overnight to get an extra effect. "The occlusion enhances penetration," he said.







Lip basting will be your winter savior





The winter weather isn't very forgiving when it comes to your lips.





But luckily, Shereene Idriss, a dermatologist in New York said that there's a simple fix to this: Lip basting. "Lip basting is when you apply a thick layer of ointment on your lips," she said.







"Over the course of 10 minutes, your own body heats up the ointment and allow it to permeate your mucous membranes better resulting in intense hydration that lasts longer."







Avoid harsh soaps





You may love the feeling of your skin being squeaky clean, but the harsh soap is actually doing more harm than good.







"Avoid harsh soaps as these can strip your skin of natural oils leading to dry and irritated skin. I typically recommend using a gentle body wash," Marisa Garshick, a New York-based dermatologist said.







Bathe in warm water.





One of the best things you can do during the winter? Turn down the heat in your shower, said Matthew Molenda, an Ohio-based dermatologist.







"Bathe with lukewarm water," he said. "Although hot showers may feel good and can temporarily relieve the itch associated with dry skin while the water is beating down, they actually make the problem worse. Hot water temporarily distracts the itch receptors on the skin, but it also strips away more of your body's natural oils and protective barrier, causing dry skin."







Cut your time in the shower or bath





You may love taking a nice, long shower or bath, but your dry skin doesn't. "Too much exposure to water can actually irritate the skin and dry the skin out," Garshick said. Her advice? Take short showers (about five to 10 minutes) only once per day at most.







Layer up





"It's all about layers," said Ross Radusky, a dermatologist in New York.







"You wouldn't go outside in freezing weather with just a T-shirt. Your skin works much the same," he said.







So what are the layers you need to bundle up your skin with? Radusky said to start with a gentle facial cleanser, apply a thin layer of a hydrating serum with hyaluronic acid, and then seal it all in with a thicker cream-based moisturizer for the face (look for non-comedogenic and oil-free formulas to avoid breaking out).







The final step? Sunscreen. "Use a sunblock to lock it all in and protect you from the winter rays," he said.







Shower at night





Shower at night The best way to lock in the moisture from your shower is to wash off in the p.m. Lilly-Rose Paraskevas, a New York-based dermatologist said to take your showers at night.







"Use a gentle soap, like Dove. When you are done, don't completely dry off; leave your skin wet. Then, apply a greasy moisturizer, like Aquaphor or vaseline, on the areas that tend to get scaly and sensitive to the cold weather. That seals in the moisture. Wear soft cotton pjs to bed, humidify your bedroom and wake up to soft, smooth skin."







Opt for ointments





If you're suffering from red, irritated skin (especially when skiing or snowboarding), consider using emollient-based products, like ointment.





"This will protect delicate skin from windburn and chafing that commonly occurs from jacket collars, gators, or face masks," Lauren Meshkov Bonati, a dermatologist in Colorado said. "The thick bland ointment will help keep moisture in and act as a barrier against the elements."







Stay away from irritants





That delicious smelling body wash you love? It might be best to take a break from it during the winter time, said Avnee Shah, a dermatologist in New Jersey.







"Stay away from fragrances, dyes, and sulfates in products- these tend to be irritants, and are especially irritating to dry skin," she said.





Exfoliate one to two times a week





Exfoliating in the winter may seem counterintuitive, but it's actually the key to clear, glowing skin.





"To help maintain a nice glow, it is still okay to exfoliate one to two times per week in the winter months to help eliminate the dead skin on the surface which can lead to dullness," Garshick said.





