



Alphonse Daudet is considered to be one of the most iconic names of French literature. Unlike many famous writers in world history, Alphonse wasn't very well educated, and wrote his first novel at the age of fourteen. Many of Alphonse's works drew inspiration from instances of his life. His liaison with a model, and the depressing times of his childhood were reflected in few of his books. His works 'Trente ans de Paris' and 'Souvenirs d'un homme de lettres' seemed to be more like autobiographies.However, he was also criticized by many for being anti-Jewish and a monarchist. His book 'Le Nabab', revolved around a Jewish politician, and spoke about Alphonse's strong dislike towards the community. Alphonse Daudet died on 16 December 1897, in Paris, while he was having dinner.



