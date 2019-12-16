Colonel Sanders

Harland Sanders was the founder of Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), which emerged as a fast-food sensation in the 1960s. He left home as a young lad, and did a variety of jobs including that of a farm help, conductor, railroad fireman, salesman and a soldier in the U.S Army, but found it difficult to keep a job for long. He began cooking chicken for customers at his service station in Corbin, Kentucky, during the height of the Great Depression. He was given the honorific title 'Colonel'-something he took seriously, and would dress in a typical fashion. Later, he franchised Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurants around the country. In 1964, when he sold his share in the company - it already had 600 outlets nationwide and some abroad.

