Philip K. Dick





Philip Kindred Dick was an American novelist, short story writer, and essayist. Regarded as one of the greatest science fiction and fantasy authors of all time, Dick's extensive body of work dealt with philosophical, social, and political themes and explored his fascination with metaphysics and theology. The subjects of his stories were often monopolistic corporations, alternative universes, authoritarian governments, and altered states of consciousness. He was a master story-teller who relied upon his life experiences in addressing the nature of reality, identity, drug abuse, schizophrenia, and transcendental experiences. He sold his first story in 1951 and soon his works of speculative fiction were appearing in various magazines. Born on December 16, 1928, in Chicago, Illinois, Philip and his twin sister, Jane Charlotte, were the only children of Dorothy (née Kindred) and Joseph Edgar Dick.





