



For someone who wants to study the evolution of contemporary Spanish poetry, a reading of Rafael Alberti's works would be simply enough. He is known to be one of the greatest poets of his generation who revitalized Spanish poetry completely and gave it the status that it enjoys today. A prolific and diverse poet, Alberti showed signs of being a creative genius from a young age. He started off as a painter but soon he found his real calling in poetry. Over the period of his entire career, Alberti did not limit himself to poetry and penned works of prose, play, autobiography and memoirs. Rafael Alberti was born on December 16, 1902 in El Purerto de Santa Maria, Spain.



Leave Your Comments