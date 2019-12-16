Project Bangladesh's development





Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud on Sunday urged the foreign journalists to uphold Bangladesh's development and image before the world community.He came up with the call while exchanging views with around 36 international journalists of different countries at the conference room of the Information Ministry.







Information Secretary Abdul Malek was present during that time. Dr Hasan said Bangladesh is marching fast under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and that is why the foreign journalists are urged to uphold the country's image and progress before the world.



"Under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh is marching towards the fulfillment of the dreams of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and freedom fighters as well. Bangladesh has already achieved the status a middle-income country," he said.





The minister further said the country has achieved noteworthy progress in many socioeconomic indexes, including human development index, and achieved GDP growth higher than other countries in the last decade.





Regarding the Bangladesh's contribution to the global economy, Hasan said about 1.2 crore Bangladeshi expatriates have been living in different countries around the world.





"They have been contributing to the Bangladesh economy as well as to the world economy," he added.While speaking to journalists after the meeting, the information minister said the foreign journalists were urged to uphold the potential of Bangladesh as it has an aim to become a developed country by 2041 under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.





He said the world's longest sea beach and the largest mangrove forest, which is the habitat to Bengal tigers, are located in Bangladesh.





Regarding the illegal direct-to-home (DTH) connections, the information minister said the government will carry out drives against dishonest distributors, who installed the DTH illegally, from January 1.





"Firstly, illegal DTH connections will be cut off. In addition, mobile courts will conduct drives against the users and the distributors who installed the DTH illegally from January 1," Hasan added.





Answering to a question, the Awami League publicity and publication secretary said on behalf of the government, the Foreign Ministry invites foreign journalists every year. Some 36 journalists from 20 countries visited Bangladesh this year, he added.









