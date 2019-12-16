Govt issues directives to follow flag rules





The government in an official handout on Sunday issued directives to government, semi-government, autonomous and private buildings, Bangladeshi Diplomatic Mission in abroad and consular office to follow the flag rules to display national flag on Victory Day.





"The Bangladesh Flag Rules formulated in 1972 has given directives how to display national flag properly. It is a duty of every citizen to follow the directives," said the official handout.It said according to Bangladesh Constitution, the national flag shall consist of a circle, colored red throughout its area, resting on a green background, reports BSS.





On the other hand, Bangladesh Flag Rules, 1972 said the 'National Flag' will be in bottle green and rectangular in size in the proportion of length to width 10: 6 bearing a red circle on the body of the green. The red circle will have a radius of one-fifth of the length of the flag, it added.





The Ministry of Liberation War Affairs urges all to follow the flag rules of the People's Republic of Bangladesh to raise the flag of the right size in order to preserve the national flag status.





Leave Your Comments