'BD maintains good relations with India'





Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on Sunday said India's newly enacted Citizenship (Amendment) Act will have no effect in our relations with the neighboring country as Bangladesh always keeps a good relation with India. "We have a good relation with the Indian government as the newly passed Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, is India's own internal affairs…the act will not influence our relations", he said.



Quader came up with the remarks while attending a sub-committee meeting of the Swechasebak League at capital's Bangabandhu Avenue in the morning.





The Act which was passed on December 10 makes, illegal migrants who are Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan and who infiltrated India on or before 31 December 2014, eligible for Indian citizenship.





Quader also the Awami League General Secretary told the meeting that if any problem arises between India and Bangladesh, it will be mutually resolved thorough discussion.Regarding the upcoming national council of the Awami League (AL) he said "We are ready to hold the AL national council."





"AL President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina wants to reorganize the party and we are working to this end," he added. The AL Senior leader will visit the council venue at Suhrawardy Uddhyan on December 19.However, he said that detailed discussion on the AL's council will be held at central committee meeting at Prime Minister's Official residence at Ganabhaban on December 18.





Political leaders of different political parties, including embassy officials of different countries in Bangladesh will be invited at the council, Quader added.Earlier on September 14, the ruling party announced its 21st national council which is scheduled to be held on December 20 and 21 to elect the party's next leadership.





With Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal in the chair, AL's Joint General Secretary Jahangir Kabir Nanak, Cultural Affairs Secretary Ashim Kumar Ukil, Liberation Affairs Secretary Mrinal Kanti Das, Deputy Office Secretary Barrister Biplob Barua and other Swechasebak leaders, attended the meeting, among others. AL's Organizing Secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim moderated the function.







