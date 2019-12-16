Enlist infiltrators first: Gaffar Chy





Legendary journalist Abdul Gaffar Chowdhury said in Dhaka on Sunday that the ruling party Awami League has turned into a petty bourgeois party and may fall like a house of cards if Sheikh Hasina would be no longer in power. AL should not think that they would in power for all time to come.





According Gaffar Chowdhury, the conspiracies from Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and Jamaat-e- Islami are the threats to the government. Prime Minister has overcome such challenges till now.





Senior journalist Abdul Gaffar Chowdhury came up with this speech yesterday at the National Press Club when he was delivering his speech as chief guest at a discussion meeting titled 'Harmony, Bangabandhu and Victory of Bengalees' organized by Sampriti Bangladesh.







Bhashani and Bangabandhu made Awami League free from communal politics. But Mujib used to forgive the offenders to a greater extent. He forgave Mustaque and for this reason, he suffered. Mujibnagar government made Mostaque and Ziaur Rahman virtually inactive during the liberation war, Gaffar Chowdhury said.





According to Abdul Gaffar Chowdhury, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman introduced Bangladesh Krishak Sramik Awami League (BAKSAL) in order to suppress corruption, capitalist trend and terrorism for common interest of the people of the country. But he was assassinated before scrutiny as to whether it was right or wrong.





The AL is non-communal, but it indulges in communality. The AL needs to find out elements who remain in the government machinery before publishing the list of anti-liberation forces. AL is a votary of democracy, secularism, nationalism and socialism. Any party upholding state religion Islam can not be democratic. Now the AL has turned into an old banyan tree, Gaffar Chowdhury said.





According to Gaffar Chowdhury, General Ziaur Rahamn and Ershad gave state privilege to the war criminals as well as anti-liberation forces, even many perpetrators remain in the incumbent government of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina with a view to making Awami League ineffective.





Information State Minister Dr. Hasan Murad said communal harmony is the other name of Bangabandhu. He gave us a Constitution incorporating four basic principles to run the country. But the military rulers amended it with whatever they liked. He also said the Daily Sangram committed intentional wrong by writing the name of a war criminal Quader Molla as a martyr. In this regard information ministry is going to take exemplenary measure.





Justice (Retd.) Shamsuddin Chowdhury said General Mir Shawkat Ali said that Ziaur Rahman was not a freedom fighter. He took part in the liberation war, but he was really well-wisher of Pakistan. If he did not involve in liberation war, the freedom fighters would have killed him. So he did so.





Lawmaker and former president of the National Press Club Muhammad Shafiqur Rahman said anti-liberation forces are being honored in the press club. Seeing such audacity, he said he refused to take the token honor of scarf. After the assassination of Bangabandhu in 1975, the enemies of liberation war joined Awami League and they are taking indulgence. He also said Bangabandhu used to say that the white collar criminals commit repeated crime.





The function was addressed, among others, by Dr. Ruba Chowdhury, Nasir Uddin Ahmed, Nurrjahan Chowdhury, Haroon Habib with Pizush Bandopadhay in the chair and Communal Harmony for Bangladesh Member Secretary Professor Dr. Mamun Al Mahtab conducted the function.





