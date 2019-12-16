List of 10,789 war criminals published





The government on Sunday has published a list of 10,789 Razakars (war criminals) who were collaborators of the Pakistani occupation army during the country's Liberation War in 1971.







Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque revealed the list at a press conference at his ministry. He said, "People who had been enlisted by the Pakistan government as Razakar, Al-Badr, Al-Shams and anti-liberation force and who's name were kept at the ministry of home affairs, their list has been published in the first phase after reviewing the documents."







Mozammel said former president Abdur Rahman, former prime minister Shah Aziz and former prime minister Khaleda Zia are also anti liberation force but their names have not been included in the first list. But in later, their names will be included.







More lists will be published in phases after proper scrutiny and examination very soon. Names of the Razakars will be included based on proper documents. Government will not publish any list without being cent percent confirm. None will be included in the Razakar list unethically, he added.





Mozammel Haque said efforts are underway to collect list from the record rooms of different districts and those lists which were published from BG press during the period. Many records were removed when the anti-liberation forces, including Jamaat-e-Islami, were in state power, he said.







The minister also said, "Deputy commissioners have been asked to send the old documents from record rooms. They haven't asked to send any kind of list. But we didn't get expected response from them. He urged the deputy commissioners to send the old documents by January next."





In response to a question, he said, "If people of the country want and government thinks so, then government will gazette this list. There is no relationship of the list with legal action taken against the Razakars. If anybody brings allegation against any specific person, then case will be lodged. This list has been published as we want that nation should know their role in the war of liberation."







The minister said, "We are trying to recover the gazette of 1971. An election was held in the year of 1971. Pakistani general Yahya Khan had announced all constituencies vacant and arranged a by-poll. We have sought the list of lawmakers from the election commission, who were elected in that election without contest.







But election commission can't provide the list to us till now. We will also publish the list of lawmakers after getting their names form the commission."







Mozammel Haque said the government is set to publish a list of 210,000 freedom fighters on March 26 next year. At first, the estimated number of actual freedom fighters was 251,000. However, due to some technical reasons and repetition of names the number has reduced to 210,000, he added.





He also said works are underway to publish a single list of freedom fighters after compiling different lists.







Leave Your Comments