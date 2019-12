Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Monday said intruders in the party, if any, will be driven out during the next council.





The Road Transport and Bridges Minister made the remark while paying homage to martyrs of the Liberation War at the National Memorial on the 49th Victory Day.





“We won’t compromise with anti-liberation forces and their successors,” he said. “Only those who are pro-liberation can join the Awami League.”

