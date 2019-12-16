President inspects Victory Day Parade









President Abdul Hamid on Monday inspected a parade at the National Parade Ground and took salute, marking the 49th Victory Day.





Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina attended the parade organised and conducted by the 9th Infantry Division of Bangladesh Army under the supervision of Armed Forces Division with the directives of the Ministry of Liberation War Affairs.





Delegations of Liberation War heroes from the Indian Armed Forces and the Russian Armed Forces also attended the event.





President Hamid, accompanied by Maj Gen Md Akbar Hossain, the parade commander and also General Officer Commanding (GOC) of 9th Infantry Division, riding an open jeep inspected the Victory Day Parade and took the salute.





Thousands of people from all walks of life also witnessed the spectacular parade that lasted for about two hours.





The fly-past of Army and Navy aviation aircraft and Rab helicopters as well as the aerobatic display by Air Force and parachute landing by Army paratroopers enthralled the spectators.





Besides, the operation display of Special Team Insertion and Extractions (STIE) added colour to the parade.





Bangladesh Army, Navy, Air Force, police, Coast Guard, Ansar, Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and Bangladesh National Cadet Corps participated in the parade.





Different ministries also showcased their activities there.





The programme ended with a spectacular fly-past by MIG -29 led by Air Vice Marshal M Sayed Hossain and greetings from the band players.





President Abdul Hamid, accompanied by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, also exchanged greetings with commanders of the contingents who took part in the parade before departing the ground.





The parade ground was decorated with the images of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, President Abdul Hamid, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, four national leaders and seven Birshreshthas.





The nearby road of the parade ground was also decorated with banners and festoons highlighting the ideals of Liberation War and Victory Day. A band contingent led by Subadhar Lokhidhar Mohapatra from India also participated in the parade for the first time.





On his arrival at the parade venue at 10:35am, Abdul Hamid was received by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Huq, MPs and the chiefs of the three services.





Speaker of the Jatiya Sangsad Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury, cabinet members, foreign diplomats, freedom fighters, senior civil and military officers were present.

Leave Your Comments