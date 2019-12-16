28 houses gutted in Rampura fire









Twenty-eight houses were destroyed in a fire that broke out in Rampura’s Mohanagar Project area on early Monday.





Lima Khanam, duty officer of Fire Service and Civil Defense control room, said the fire was sparked by an electric short-circuit around 1:28am and spread soon.





On information, six firefighting units went to the spot and extinguished the blaze around 2:21am.





But by then, 28 houses were damaged in the fire. The loss has been estimated to be Tk 5 lakh, she said.





No causality was reported.

